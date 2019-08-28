Ida Marie Mora (Garcia), 79, was called to heaven surrounded by family Aug. 19, 2019.
Ida was born June 16, 1940 in Canjilon, New Mexico, to Maximiliano and Erminda Garcia (Gallegos). She moved to Montrose, Colorado, where she met her husband Andy Mora. They married May 21, 1960 and celebrated 59 years of marriage.
Ida was always surrounded by family who will never forget her smile and laughter. She was a strong woman who had a high-spirited personality. She loved to have fun and always made people around her laugh. She offered encouragement, wisdom and comfort to all who loved her dearly.
As a confidant to many, her children’s friends kept in touch with her up until she passed. She was a loyal Broncos fan and also enjoyed the beauty of the outdoors. The best years of her life were spent river fishing, picking piñon and camping. Her social life included gambling at casinos, playing bingo and staying up all night playing cards.
Ida is survived by her children Judy (Larry Loughmiller); Andy Jr. (Beth Ghasbeck); Elaine (Vern Vigil); Leonard (Tonya Mora) and Jeff; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Ida was preceded in death by her parents Maximiliano and Erminda Garcis and siblings Eva Garcia and Roy Garcia.
The celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Montrose Christian Church.
