Joseph Francis Dantzman, a longtime resident of Montrose, passed on, at the age of 79 on Jan. 17, 2001, in Grand Junction at the VA Hospital.
Joe was born and raised in the North Woods of Wisconsin in the town of Exeland, to Alexander and Marie Dantzman, where he attended St. Joseph Catholic School at La Belile Falls. He attended the Riverside school before moving to the Northwest in pursuit of his lifetime career in the Timber, interrupted only by his duty in the United States Army where he served in World War II and received an honorable discharge as a disabled veteran.
Moving to Colorado in the 1950s, Joe worked as a timberfaller in the Curecanti Creek Wilderness. In the 60s, he logged private ranches, US Forest land and the Northern Ute Indian Reservation. During the 1970s and 80s, Joe logged and sawmilled mostly in Southwestern Colorado. In the late 90s, and up to his illness, Joe was involved in local firewood projects. He loved our mountains but more, the people who needed him.
Joe’s favorite times included his friends, photography, and travel. He especially loved to travel to see his daughter-in-law, Terry Brice Nash, in Pueblo every year to attend the Colorado State Fair.
Joe is survived by his former wife and loving friend, Shirley Dantzman-Brooks, in Lakeport, California, and her daughter Carol and son Lyle.
Joe’s brother and sister, still living in Wisconsin, are Rayner Dantzman and his wife, Grace, Exeland, Wisconsin; Theresa Denenny, Winter, Wisconsin; Marian Olson and her husband Carl, Winter, Wisconsin; and RoseMarie Thalman, Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Joe’s brother, Norbert Dantzman and his wife, Bev live in Crescent City, California and Joe’s sister, Josephine Rainer and her husband Ray live in Jacksonville, Florida. His sister, Catherine Rankin is deceased.
Joe’s death was preceded by Ardyce Dantzman, mother of his six children; Tom Dantzman and his wife Kitty, living in National City, California; Judy Linville-Workman and her husband Robert living in Olathe, Colorado; Adria Spann and her husband Mike, living in Lubbock, Texas and his stepdaughter, Dianne Silbaugh and her husband Darrell, living in Montrose, Colorado.
Joe and Ardyce’s daughter, Marie Catherine, died in 1955.
“Grandpa Joe” will be greatly missed by his 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. His heart really went out to these young people.
An open memorial Mass was held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 543 S. 5th, Montrose, Colorado on Sat. Jan. 27, 2001 at 2 p.m.
Following the Mass, a special time to share your love for Joe Dantzman and those who loved him took place at the Red Barn Restaurant, 1413 East Main, Montrose, Colorado.
A special Rosary by the Knights of Columbus, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, was Friday evening at 7 p.m.
A memorial in Joe’s name with the Montrose Botanical Society has been provided. Contributions can be made to: Joseph Francis Dantzman, Montrose Botanical Society, P.O. Box 323, Montrose, CO 81402.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.