James ‘Jim’ Murray

James Michael Murray, 64, of Olathe, Colorado, formerly of Pueblo, passed away on Jan. 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
James (Jim) was preceded in death by parents, John F. and Mabel F. Murray and nephew Tyler Murray. -He is survived by his sister, Jeanette (Jacob) Schoch of Pueblo and brother, John E. (Myrna) Murray of Olathe; nephews, Jason (Jayme) Schoch and Jed (Valerie) Murray; grandnephews John Ethan Murray and Noah Schoch, and grandniece Natalia Murray. Jim is also survived by an aunt, uncle and numerous cousins.
Jim was an exceptional athlete and a talented artist. He favored a Southwest style with many of his recent paintings featuring animals. His music interest was spread between many genres. Whether he was running under his own power in his younger years or the power of his wheelchair, he did so confidently, enthusiastically and with a smile on his face.
He cared about people of all ages. His career was spent working at Pueblo Diversified Industries and for the past many years at Colorado Blue Sky Enterprises working with individuals whose lives were very important to him. His goal was to tear down barriers for all persons with disabilities.
Having moved from Pueblo to Olathe in 2016, Jim enjoyed the outdoors wheeling around, visiting with the townspeople and selling fruit at the Murray family orchard.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Olathe United Methodist Church.
The family would like to express their thanks and gratitude to the staff and residents of Colorow Care Center for the exceptional care he received and the friendships he made during the past three years.
