James “Jimmy” Barber
On September 19, 2020, beloved husband, father, veteran, and your friend James “Jimmy” Barber went home to be with our Heavenly Father, just two days prior to his 54th wedding anniversary to his childhood sweetheart Sharon.
Seventh generation of his family from Osceola County, Florida, born March 19, 1947, in Kissimmee, Fla. Jimmy along with his wife Sharon were part-time residents in Cimarron, Colorado, since 1985 and they both have been avid hunters here in Colorado since 1978. During these past 42 years Jimmy and Sharon have made many lifelong friends in the Montrose area. Sharon and family wanted these friends here in the Montrose/Cimarron to be aware of Jimmy’s passing and his love for all the folks he has met and became friends with over the years.
Over the years Jimmy and Sharon had built a tile business here in Montrose, purchased land in Cimarron, built a cabin and hunted Little Cimarron for all these years truly making the South Western Slope his home away from home.
He would want everyone to know that his love, faith, and belief in Christ our Lord comforted him all of his days and continues to comfort his family in knowing that he has went on to his full-time residency with the Lord our God.
Jimmy is survived by his wife Sharon, eldest son Benjamin, youngest son Vincent, grandchildren Ashlee, Austin, Andrew, Cortnie, and Brittany, great-grandchildren Kai, Sky, Chase, Mailayah and River, his sister Julie and brothers Jefferson and Joseph.
A Celebration of Life for Jimmy will be held in Cimarron on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 3909 Little Cimarron Rd from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Please come enjoy a meal and fellowship with his family.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting Mr. Barber’s family.
