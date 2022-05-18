James Paul Lambeth
March 20, 1931 – May 15, 2022
James Paul Lambeth, known to his friends as Paul, was born on March 20, 1931, to loving parents Jeanie Mae Waits Lambeth and William Arch Lambeth in Terrell, Texas. He spent his childhood in Terrell, Texas and went to Terrell High School. He attended college at Trinity University in San Antonio and then joined the Marines at the beginning of the Korean War. He was stationed at Camp Pendleton in California. He was the head of a machine gun squad on the front lines and did two campaigns in Korea.
At the end of the war Paul returned to California and met his first wife, Lois Monk. They married in 1954 and had three children, Lori, Bradley, and Vicki. He accepted a job at an equipment sales company in Phoenix. He studied theology at Grand Canyon College and was a pastor at Bethany Baptist Church in Phoenix until 1964.
Paul married his second wife, Helen Burg, in 1966 and they lived in Phoenix. He earned his real estate license and established Realty 100 in Pinetop, Arizona, which he owned and operated until he sold the company and retired in 2007. One of his hobbies was photography. He had a photo processing studio and developed his own photos. Another favorite hobby was collecting special reserve wines during his travels in the wine country of Northern California.
On Jan. 15, 2011, he married the love of his life, Nancy Lane Griffith. They had a beautiful wedding in Cedaredge in which family and friends came from all over the United States to celebrate the special day with them. They lived in Montrose, Colorado, and also had a winter home in Gold Canyon, Arizona. They enjoyed many years of road travel and seeing the country together. They spent countless memorable weekends at the rustic cabin in Little Cimarron.
He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Lane Griffith, and all the members of their blended family: Gloria Hardwick, Lori Lambeth, Morrill Griffith (Donner Tavis), Bradley Lambeth, Netsie Griffith (Wendell Hendershott), Vicki Rossi, Brantley (Cary) Griffith, Jim (Lindsey) Griffith, 13 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you send a donation to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America 322 Eighth Ave. 16th Floor New York, NY 10001, or First Presbyterian Church 367 Church St. Montrose, CO 81401, or the charity of your choice.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022,at the Montrose First Presbyterian Church. Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; 970-249-2121.