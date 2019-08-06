Janelle Louise Chaffin

Janelle Louise Chaffin, 80, passed away at Valley Manor in Montrose, Colorado, on Aug. 3, 2019. Janelle was born March 20, 1939 in Garrettsville, Ohio, to Robert and Gladys Dreger.

Janelle married Richard McCullough in 1963. They had three children. Richard died in 1976 of complications from and accident. Janelle later married Winston Chaffin in 1978. He died suddenly in April 2019. Janelle was an early childhood teacher and taught full time for many years. She was also a pastor’s wife and homemaker. She loved spending time with family.

Janelle is survived by: two daughters, Laurie (Kent) Hill of Montrose, Colorado, and Dawn (Wayne) Schieldt of Montrose; two step-son: Will Chaffin of Missouri and Steve (Niki) Chaffin of Florida; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a brother (David) and three sisters (Lyn, Judy and Susan) and numerous nieces and nephews. Janelle was preceded in death by both husbands and her son Tim McCullough. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at the Church on the Hill, Montrose. Concluding service and interment will follow at Grand View Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2232 N. Seventh St., Grand Junction, CO 81501.

