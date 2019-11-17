Joan Fickling Farrow, age 90, passed away peacefully on Oct. 21, 2019 in Jackson, Wyoming. She was born in 1929 in Plainview, Nebraska to Jacob Edward and Nell Fickling. Joanie was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Dr. Wm. A. Farrow.
Joanie was a wife, mother and grandmother. As the wife of a veterinarian, life was full of adventures involving animals large and small. Joanie always managed to maintain a sense of calmness and looked composed in every situation. She worked in several schools in Jefferson County and eventually retired from Columbine High School as their Financial Secretary.
Joanie remained friends with classmates from Plainview, sisters from Alpha Xi Delta at CU Boulder and U of Nebraska. She and Bill maintained friendships made over 65 years together from Wyoming, Montana, and Colorado.
Horses were a lifelong passion. Joanie showed two horses in the Arabian Nationals. She was respected as a gracious, humble and kind competitor with many wonderful friends from her horseshow community.
Joanie and Bill moved to the Western Slope where they enjoyed wonderful friends, golf, volunteering, and exploring the area they loved.
P.E.O., a women’s philanthropic educational organization, was one of Joanie’s passions. She proudly celebrated 70 years in P.E.O. this year as a member of Chapter BL, Montrose, Colorado. Those strong loving friendships remained with her when she moved to Jackson last year.
Following her move to Jackson, she was embraced in a supportive community who quickly came to love her. Everyone appreciated her kindness, polite and gracious attitude, and warm and endearing smile.
Joanie loved her family and was a grounding force. She will be sorely missed. Joanie is survived by daughters Robbi, son-in-law Brad and granddaughter Emalynn; Kristi and grandsons Nik and Peter; and son Bert, daughter-in-law Pat and grandsons Travis and Cody; and Tigger.
An Episcopal service was held in Jackson Oct. 24, 2019. A celebration of Joanie’s life and a reception will be held Nov. 23, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the United Methodist Church of Montrose. Please enter from South First Street.
To honor Joanie’s amazing life, donations may be made to one of her favorite charities, Ronald McDonald House, Shriners Hospital for Children, and P.E.O. Cottey College.
