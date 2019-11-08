Joanne Fairchild of Montrose valiantly lost her battle with cancer and passed peacefully on November 1st, 2019 at the HopeWest Care Center in Grand Junction. There was a constant vigil at her side from her children, sisters and husband.
She was born December 31st, 1953 and raised in north Denver. They lived in the same house their Dad was raised. Her parents were Louis Carl Spohn Jr. and Barbara Mae Rule. When she was a teenager, they made the big move, across the street. She attended North High School and went to work in the Accounting field. She has worked in Real Estate, Taxes, H/R and most recently retired from a water utility company as the Administrator. As a self-proclaimed rule keeper, she worked diligently for all her employers and was really well liked, appreciated and respected by them all.
Joanne had a true heart for service and displayed a willingness to volunteer and help anyone who needed it. Not to mention the self-less giving to her family for anything, anytime. She has taught Youth Group at a local church, cooked and cleaned for a church camp, taught Grief share and helped with teen education panels. She was a founding member and board member of Haven House Homeless Shelter for families for nine years. She pursued good in her life but mostly to help others first. Joanne will be sorely missed by all, but she was confident she had a home waiting for her in Heaven.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Jerry. They met at work in 1975 where she was the Accounting/ payroll clerk. He was later moved to a management trainee position in accounting, right next to her. Good Move! Their relationship blossomed and was married in 1977.
She is also survived by the following:
Their daughter, Carrie was born in 1978. She is their rock and nurse advisor through this. She has 3 daughters who Grama Jo loved dearly. They are Desaré age 15, Alexis age 10, and Brelynn age 7. They reside in Palisade, Co.
Their son, Aaron was born in 1985. She calls him her blessing, which he is. He has 2 children who are also totally well loved by G Jo. They are Rylin age 7 and Kyla age 4. He resides in Pagosa Springs, Co. Also survived by are her sisters, Debbie of Montrose and Donna of Grand Junction.
Her brother Gary and her parents preceded her in death.
Thank You to Crippin Funeral Home for making all the arrangements. 970-249-2121.
Any memorial contributions may be made to HopeWestCo.org. or mail to 725 S 4th St. Montrose, CO 81401. They have truly been my support and her blessing through this.
There will be an open house celebration of her life on Sunday, Nov. 10 from noon to 2 p.m. at their family home.
Don’t cry because it’s over, Smile because it happened.
Dr. Seuss
