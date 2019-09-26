Joe Eisaguirre Memorial Service September 28th.
The memorial service for Joe Eisaguirre will be held on Saturday Sept. 28 at 11 a.m. at the Hillcrest Congregational United Church of Christ, 611 South Hillcrest Drive, Montrose CO, 81401.
Joe passed away on Feb. 20, 2019 at his home in California. His wife of 70 years, Wilma Lee Eisaguirre, broke her hip shortly thereafter. She has been unable to return to Montrose where she and Joe had lived most of their life. She is now recovered and will return with her family to host this “celebration of life” for Joe. Lunch, provided by Hillcrest Women’s Union, will follow the service. Wilma hopes that all those from the community who knew Joe will attend. Wilma asks that any donations be made to the Montrose County County School District, High School Athletic Department, Attention Emily Imus, accountant, P.O. Box 10,000, Montrose CO 81402.
