We mourn the loss of our beloved son, brother, nephew, Dad, uncle, cousin and friend, John Alvin Stewart, who walked from this world into eternity on Jan. 8, 2020.
Johnny, as he was known to many, was born on Nov. 24, 1961, to William (Bill) Stewart and Roberta “Marlene” (Hoffman) Stewart. He was the oldest of four children and the typical ornery but loving big brother. John enlisted in the Army right out of high school and also served his country in the National Guard. Always the hopeless romantic, John never stopped looking for love and along the way received and reciprocated unconditional love and acceptance from the true loves of his life — his children and grandchildren. From his oldest son Dustin, Dakota, Derrick, to his youngest Karlena, John was blessed. He was a proud papa and grandpa and loved each one with all his heart and soul.
It seems that life for John was an endless adventure. He did so many things from serving in the military to being a jockey on the race track; from a bartender to an over-the-road truck driver. John was a hard worker and always rose to the top (many times working more than one job). He was also the proud owner/operator of Stewart Trucking (He loved being the boss). John’s philosophy seemed to be “life is short so have a lot of fun.” He always had a smile on his face and would joke around with anyone or offer advice or a word of encouragement if that’s what he thought you needed. John always went above and beyond to lend a hand to anyone in need. He was a friend to many.
John is survived by his dad, William (Bill) Stewart and wife June, sisters and brother; Judy (Steve) Pettengill, Jason (Mendy) Stewart and Joy (Scott) McCracken; children Dustin Stewart, Dakota (Emily) Stewart, Derrick Stewart and Karlena Skees; grandchildren Genesis and Zander Burton, Rikter and Bailey Stewart; nieces and nephews Pat (Krystal) Pettengill, Lakota (Sara) McCracken, and Paige and Maryellen McCracken; great-niece and great-nephews: Jakob, Trevan and Tucker Pettengill, and Raegan and Judah McCracken; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
John was preceded in death by his mother, Marlene Stewart; niece and nephews, Cristina and Jeremiah Pettengill and Jeremy Stewart.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at Montrose Christian Church, 2351 Sunnyside Drive, Montrose Colorado. In lieu of flowers there has been a Go Fund Me page set up to assist the family with funeral expenses log onto:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/pzvfpw-john-stewart-memorial-fund?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR1QILh6GHyiVZjPmMi7hy4l_7a651lG3mbv4QKr8w8uPtlUdFRbHf1iR34. (Or https://tinyurl.com/stewartfuneral to be redirected)
