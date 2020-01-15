John Cassidy

John was born on June 8, 1944 and died on Dec. 18, 2019. He was born to Michael Peter Cassidy and Maureen McGovern Cassidy. They were Irish immigrants who arrived in New York in the 1930s.
John came to Montrose eight years ago to attend a funeral and stayed to live with his brother until he fell ill and passed away. He was a father, brother, uncle, grandpa, great-grandpa, and friend to many. His warm smile was contagious and he loved reminiscing about his past. Hours were spent on the back porch listening to him relive his glory days and offering words of wisdom. He was also a proud U.S. Army veteran.
He is preceded in death by both parents, his sister Mary (Bob) Virginia Cassidy West, and his brother’s grandson Shaun Peter Cassidy.
He is survived by many nephews and nieces (over 30); his brother Peter Joseph Cassidy and wife Arlene Marie Cassidy; two sons, one daughter, two granddaughters, one great-grandchild and 14 great-grandchildren from his brother Peter’s family, who thought of John as a second grandpa.
He will be missed greatly, especially on March 17. He loved drinking around the bonfire and raising his glass to all those that are no longer with us. This year we will be raising a glass and remembering Uncle Johnny.
