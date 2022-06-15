Joseph Andrew Gallegos; February 26, 1943 - June 10, 2022

Joseph Andrew Gallegos rested in peace at home surrounded by family on June 10, 2022. He was born to Della and Juan Gallegos on Feb. 26, 1943 in Arboles, Colorado, and was the fifth out of 10 kids.
Surviving siblings are Gilbert and Marian Gallegos of Grand Junction; Orville and Mary Gallegos of Utah; Jerry of Montrose and sister Rachael Hernandez of Olathe.
He later moved to Montrose, Colorado, for the remainder of his life. Joseph worked as a miner for many years; he moved on to work in the saw mills and later retired from Russell Stovers. He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, gardening, gambling and loved his animals!
He is survived by his wife Grace and two kids, Kristina and Andy Gallegos of Montrose; grandkids Misti Gallegos, Ronilee Alvarez, Mario Gallegos, Jordon Vigil, Shirah Gallegos. Andy had a special spot in his heart for his great-granddaughter Sierra Gallegos in whom he raised, along with Domonic Garcia, Anessia and Adrian Alvarez, Reya and Dayzmain Gallegos. As well as two great-great grandchildren, all of Montrose.
He is also survived by stepdaughter Darren and Sheely Reed of Arizona, and stepson Anthony and Bridget Archuleta of Delta, Colorado. He is preceded in death with both parents and siblings Stella, Willie, Jimmy, Manuel, Carolyn Gallegos.
Rosary services will be held at the Crippin Funeral Home at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 16, 802 E. Main St. Montrose, CO 81401
Services will be at St. Mary's Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Friday the 17th, 1855 St. Marys Drive, Montrose, CO 81401.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; 970-249-2121.
To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Gallegos; as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
