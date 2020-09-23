Judith Marlene West
Judith Marlene West
Judy West, beloved mom of three, grandma of seven, great-grandma of four, sister to four, aunt to many and friend to all, died peacefully in her sleep on Aug. 10, 2020. She loved being all of these things and was always ready to lend a hand when needed.
She was born in Coalinga, California, March 12, 1940 and spent most of her childhood in Santa Cruz, California. Judy moved to Montrose from Bakersfield, California, in the summer of 1974 with her three daughters Dana “Dannette” Andrews (Bill Daniels), Lynly (Rick) Scheibler and Gwen (Scott) Davidson. She joined her family in Montrose – parents, Edna and Hap Myers, brothers, Bob and Mike Myers, and sister, Betty Myers. Her brother, Terry Myers would later join the family in Colorado.
Judy and her mother owned the White Motel on Main Street for several years. Later she worked seasonally at the Russell Stover candy factory in the Bunny Room for about 10 years. She also went to truck driving school and became certified to drive trucks. She decided to go to beauty school and become a beautician and then retired after several years to become a full time grandma. She would invite all the grandchildren over for a sleepover and then serve them a special breakfast on her fancy crystal dishes.
She was a member of Crossroads Church and for several years involved with Good Sams. She loved the Pacific Ocean, swimming, camping (Oh What A Camp!), her family, pets, the view of the San Juan Mountains from her living room window and her beautiful flower garden. She was always ready to take a trip to anywhere. She loved her glitzy (sometimes gaudy) jewelry and loved being around her friends and family playing cards, dominos, Bunco and a good potluck. She enjoyed taking pictures and writing her life story.
Judy had a fun, quirky sense of humor that will be greatly missed. We miss you so much mom, grandma, great-grandma, sister, aunt and friend.
