Our world lost a boisterous and joyful smile and laugh on the morning of Friday, October 18, in Montrose, CO. Karl “Bill” Guthmann passed away unexpectedly in the early morning hours at the age of 62. Born April 10, 1957 in the back of a 1957 Chevy near Columbus, OH, Bill spent his childhood in Croton and Johnstown, Ohio. He was the son of Karl E. Guthmann and Barbara Wolf Guthmann. Bill spent his working days as a Heavy Equipment Operator before moving to Grand Junction, CO in 2006. He met his wife, Sandy, in April of 2007 and they spent just over six years together before moving to Montrose and getting married in July of 2013. Bill enjoyed working on small tractors and lawn mowers, laughing with Sandy, loving animals, and telling anyone who would listen how they used to do this or that “back in Ohio!” His voice, smile, and laugh will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Guthmann, a daughter, Angie Smith, two grandchildren and one grandchild, his brother John Guthmann, sisters Nancy Sisson and Susan Walker, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded to death by both parents, and his sister Kay Guthmann Wheeler. No services will be held, as Bill wished, and arrangements are being handled by Crippin Funeral Home in Montrose. Memorial contributions can be made to Montrose Animal Shelter.
To plant a tree in memory of Karl Guthmann as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
