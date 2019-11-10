Kathryn Anne Erbacher was born December 11, 1947 in Kansas City, MO. She died October 24, 2019 at her home in Montrose, CO after a brief illness. She is survived by her partner, Rhio Mortimer of Montrose and her sisters Maryl Morris (Don) of Willits, CA; Nancy Julian (Pat) of Philadelphia, PA; and Ann Erbacher Grey (Tony Grey) of Roeland Park, KS.
Kathy had a B.S. in English Education from the University of Kansas and a B.A. in Art from Metropolitan State University of Denver. She pursued her interests in writing and art by working as a journalist. Her career began as a copy editor and reporter at The Kansas City Star. It included work at the Denver Post, Rocky Mountain News, Denver Magazine and Montrose Daily Press. She did freelance writing for various publications and clients. She worked in communications at Washington University, St. Louis, MO and Gates Rubber Company and Petro-Lewis Corporation in Denver.
Kathy had the opportunity to travel throughout the U.S., Mexico, Europe, Japan and New Zealand for business and pleasure. In addition to art, design and travel, some of her other interests included the environment, veterans’ issues and Kansas City history. She was a kind and generous person who loved animals, especially dogs and hummingbirds.
She volunteered for Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans in Montrose (www.WHAFV.org). There will be a memorial service at Welcome Home, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way on November 14 at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Welcome Home.
