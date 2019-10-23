Kenneth James Barrett, age 69, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Ken is survived by his wife of 45 years, Joan Barrett, his son, Justin Barrett (Kim Henderson), his daughter, Kendra Vega (Adrian), and his grandchildren, Sunshine and Aiden Vega. Ken is also survived by his sisters Elaine Brown (Gary) and Dawn Michelle Atkinson (Paul), and his mother-in-law, Theta Arnett Johns.
Ken was preceded in death by his father, Lyle Barrett, and his mother, Martha Barrett Paulson.
Ken was born in Ouray, Colorado on September 18, 1950. He lived an idyllic childhood in Ridgway, Colorado, where his parents owned several businesses. He graduated from Cortez High School in 1968, and then served in the Air Force from 1970 to 1974. The same year he got home from the Air Force, he met and married the love of his life, Joan. Ken worked in the oil and gas industry for 45 years. He was co-owner of TedKen Oil Company for many years, and then finished his career as an inspector with the State of New Mexico.
Ken was a devoted family man and an avid elk hunter who loved the San Juan Mountains. He was a natural storyteller and had a great sense of humor, and he always had nicknames for his friends and family. He especially enjoyed coaching his kids’ baseball and softball teams when they were growing up, and he loved every minute he got to spend with his grandkids.
Service is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Brewer Lee & Larkin Funeral Home in Farmington, NM. In addition to Farmington service, family and friends will gather for memorial in Ridgway, CO in the spring of 2020. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, and condolences may be sent to the funeral home or posted on their website.
