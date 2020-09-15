Kenneth Edward Doss
Kenneth Edward Doss, 80, died peacefully at home in Montrose, Colorado, early in the morning on Sept. 9, 2020, following a lengthy illness.
Kenny was born in Delta, Colorado, on March 31, 1940, to Robert W. Doss and Virginia M. (Martin) Doss. He was the second of four children, Charles, Kenneth, Sandra and Jerre and was raised in Cedaredge, Colorado, spending his childhood growing up at the foot of Grand Mesa.
Kenny was a tree trimmer his whole adult life, starting at 17 years old until he was 78 years old, at which time his health forced him to quit. In 1970 he started Tree Specialists, Inc. along with Jess Yarbrough. A couple of years later he took over total ownership of the company and continued until his death.
On Nov. 21, 1998, he married Kay J Kraft in Brighton, Colorado. They enjoyed many happy years, not only working together in the tree business, enjoying a cabin together at Arrowhead in Cimarron, Colorado, traveling all over the United States, including Alaska and Hawaii, as well as Germany, Mexico and many other places. He loved to spend time on his cruiser in Lake Powell, riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, especially to Sturgis, South Dakota, every August. In the winter his passion was snowmobiling all over the Colorado mountains. Kenny always had to either be working or on the go somewhere — he was never idle.
He was previously married to Kathleen Yarbrough, to which there were two daughters born, Julie A. and Lea Ann Doss.
Kenny is survived by his wife, Kay; daughter, Julie Doss (Dave); grandson Ethan Stumbaugh; stepsons, Douglas & Brian Kraft; brother, Jerre (Helen) Doss; sister-in-law, Linda Doss; and many nieces, nephews, and brother and sisters-in-law. Kenny was preceded in death by both his parents; daughter, Lea Ann Doss, brother, Charles Doss; sister, Sandra Gabehart; and many close friends.
According to Kenny’s wishes there will be no services. He will be cremated and his ashes will be put at his cabin in Arrowhead. There will be a celebration of life sometime next summer.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HopeWest Hospice, 724 S. 4th St., Montrose, CO 81401 or the charity of your choice.
Crippin Funeral Home is assisting Mr. Doss’ family.
