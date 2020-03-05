Larry Bicknase June 5, 1950 - February 26, 2020

Larry was bigger than life, yet a man of humility. He loved ferociously, took pride in his work, and walked the walk.
Larry was the 2nd of 6 children born in Fairmont Minnesota to Janice and Raymond Bicknase. He went to school and grew up in Fairmont where he excelled in baseball and gymnastics and began his lifelong love of all things outdoors.
While completing his Bachelor’s degree at Mankato State College, he met his life love, Betzy….and 50 years of love and laughter began.
In 1974, Larry and Betzy headed West to start their married life in Colorado, and the Rocky Mountain experience began. He continued with the family tradition and started his own floor covering business. They started their family and embarked on an adventure as parents, adding Anna, Syver, and Molly to the party. Grandchildren only added more joy and adventure, giving him more excuses to wear silly hats, give tiny truck rides, and embrace his playful spirit. He worked relentlessly to build his family and home and lived selflessly to care for the people he loved. He was a blessing.
Larry’s love for hunting and fishing only grew and he spent his life perfecting his craft, even making his own archery arrows, fishing rods, and lures. The outdoors were his happy place and elk trembled when he was near. Syver and Larry were in constant competition of who caught the most fish, the biggest Elk, or had the best hand in Cribbage (actually, Molly most likely held this title). He thought he could fix anything with duct tape - including cars, all house repairs, and bodily injuries.
After retirement, they moved to Montrose to be in the mountains he adored. The last years of his life were spent exploring their new world and making their dreams come to fruition. They started climbing the beautiful hills and valleys of the Western Slope in their new side-by-sides, making this place home. It was time to play.
Larry was more than admirable. He had the strongest work ethic and his strength, self-discipline, and perseverance carried him through many trials and challenges of life. Larry never faltered in his faith and he always lived with integrity and honesty, putting his family first. This guy always spoke truth; you always knew where he stood. What you saw is what you got. Many have had the honor of sitting at the table and talking over a cup of coffee with this amazing man. The pots of coffee were unending and came with his sage advice and wisdom. He could cause you to reflect, make you laugh, let you cry, and then he’d pour you another cup. He never passed up the opportunity to say the words “I love you” or “I am proud of you,” and operated on a gentlemen’s handshake because he believed in keeping your word.
Jesus was his friend and welcomed him home.
Survived by: Wife Betzy Zinn Bicknase; children Anna and Jake Saranillio and their children Kanoa and Kiele; Syver and Jessica Bicknase and their children Rayel (Kyle) Bartels, Timothy Armintrout, Trenton Armintrout, and Austin Overholt; Molly and Luke Papillon and their children Harrison, Oliver and Nassen. Siblings Curt (Vicki) Bicknase, Gary Bicknase, Bruce (Rox) Bicknase, Cheryl Bicknase, and Mark Bicknase.
Visitation Friday, March 6, from 5 to 7 pm with services on Saturday, March 7, at 3 pm all at the Chapel at Ellis Family. Visit EllisFamilyServices.com.
