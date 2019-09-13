Larry Lee Soderquist was born in Ouray, CO, to Andrew “Andy” and Marjorie “Marge” (Baumgardner) Soderquist. At the age of 72, Larry passed away at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, CO, surrounded by his family.
Larry grew up on his family’s farm in Colona, CO, and was the oldest of three children. He was an active member of the FFA and 4-H organizations and graduated with Honors from Montrose High School in 1964.
Larry received his Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from Colorado State University in 1968 and taught middle school math in California.
Larry volunteered for the US Air Force Officer Candidate School in 1970. After graduating, he completed Navigator Training and served in Vietnam as a Fire Control Officer on the AC-130 gunship and participated in Operation Babylift. Larry attended the Air Force Institute of Technology and acquired a master’s degree in government contracting, later serving both the F-16 and Special Operations Forces acquisition offices.
Larry was awarded numerous decorations from the Air Force including: Distinguished Flying Cross, Meritorious Service Medal with Two Oak Leaf Clusters, Air Medal with Two Silver Oak Leaf Clusters, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with Valor Device and Three Oak Leaf Clusters, and the Air Force Organizational Excellence Award with One Oak Leaf.
In 1991, after 22 years of service, Larry retired as a Lieutenant Colonel of the United States Air Force and moved his family to a small ranch in Montrose, CO.
Larry married Carol in 1976 in California. They had 42 years of memorable adventures together. They enjoyed going on picnics, drives, exploring state parks, and visiting their children in Alaska and Washington. A big highlight was going on river cruises with their friends from the Air Force.
Larry was a devoted father and a huge sports fan. He enjoyed coaching and attending his children’s activities. Even after they graduated from high school, he still loved attending the local games, and was a passionate Colorado sports fan. He was especially fond of the Colorado Rockies (even though watching the Rockies caused him to pace back and forth and raised his blood pressure).
Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Andy & Marge Soderquist; grandparents, John & Helen Soderquist, and George & Florence Baumgardner. Survivors include his wife, Carol; two children, John Soderquist & wife Kristen of Anchorage, AK, and Becky Soderquist & fiancé Taubon Djamtorki of Kent, WA. As well as brother Dean Soderquist & wife Linda of Olathe, CO, and sister Connie Herring & husband Randy of Loveland, CO, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
A Celebration of Life to honor Larry will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at the First Presbyterian Church of Montrose; 1840 E Niagara Rd, Montrose, CO 81401. Following the service will be an ice cream social in the fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to the Montrose HopeWest organization: 725 S. 4th Street, Montrose, CO 8l401.
