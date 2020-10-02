Laura Brooks
It is with profound sadness that we mourn the passing of Laura Brooks on Sept. 29, 2020. Laura was a kind and loving soul who deeply touched all those who knew her. She was born in Austin, Texas, on Jan. 3, 1986, to Lisa Autry and Mike Brooks. Laura graduated from Wylie High School and Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, Texas. She was a certified cardiac sonographer. She worked as an echocardiology technician at the Cooper Clinic in Fort Smith, Arkansas, until 2014 and then at Montrose Memorial Hospital until her passing. She was caring and compassionate with all of her patients and took great pride in her work.
Laura loved her coworker family at Montrose Memorial Hospital and all of her many friends in Texas, Arkansas and Montrose. She enjoyed life in Colorado and all the beauty of this area with her spouse Riley. She loved all creatures, especially her dogs Emmitt, Mack and Lucy. Laura will be remembered for her fun-loving personality, her beautiful eyes and smile, and her beautiful soul.
She is survived by the love of her life, Riley Foreman; her mother, Lisa Autry of Fort Smith; her father, Mike Brooks of Sallisaw, Oklahoma; her sister, Katie Brooks of Sallisaw, Oklahoma; and her grandparents, Eugene and Glenda Fields of Van Buren, Arkansas.
She will be buried in Fort Smith, Arkansas, with services to be announced.
