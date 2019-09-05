Lillian R. ( Bobbe) Strasser passed away Friday Aug. 30, 2019 at Montrose Memorial Hospital in Montrose, Colorado. She was born Aug. 27, 1930 in Carey Ohio to Carl L. Hagley and Marie K Balduf Hagley.
Bobbe is survived by husband Paul Strasser of 64 years. They were married August 2, 1955. Also surviving are daughters Lesa Goetz and husband David, New Braunfels Texas and Heather Strasser, Tucson Arizona, three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Bobbe was a graduate of Upper Sandusky High school, class of 1948. She was active in ABC Mother’s Club in Upper Sandusky, and a Cadette Girl Scout leader in Carey Ohio. She and Paul retired to Montrose, Colorado in 1991. They were active in Newcomers Club, 500 MIle Walkers and the Vixen RV camping group for 20 years where they enjoyed traveling all over the United States. There will be a private memorial service with immediate family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Montrose Animal Shelter 3383 N. Townsend Ave. Montrose Colorado. Website Montrose.animalshelternet.com.
