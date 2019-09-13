Linda Hubbard Schmalz

Following an extended illness, Linda Schmalz of Olathe passed away at Delta County Memorial Hospital on Monday, September 1, 2019. She was born in Montrose, August 26, 1942, to Harold and Kate Hubbard. She grew up with her older twin brothers, Louis and Leonard Hubbard, spending her childhood and school years in Olathe. She graduated from Olathe High in 1960.
Except for brief periods of time living in Farmington and Denver, Linda lived her entire life in the Olathe area.
Soon after high school graduation, she and Don Quint married. Their first baby, Donny Quint, Jr., died at birth. Their second son, Kelly, died in a tragic gun accident in 1977 at the age of 12. Their marriage ended in divorce.
Linda married Art Schmalz on October 28, 1978 in Gunnison, Colorado. They felt fortunate to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary in 2003 prior to Art's death in November, 2004. Art was the father of one daughter, Margo, who was five when he and Linda married. Later, Margo blessed Art and Linda with a grandson, Dawson, who brought them such delight.
Linda showed a strong spirit and lots of love. She was very devoted to Art, saying “Art was the kindest, most caring and always giving kind of person. He helped me through the hardest time of my life.”
In turn, she nursed and helped him through the struggles of severe rheumatoid arthritis before his death. She loved and remained in the home that Art helped to build on land once farmed by his Grandpa Lashley. Linda loved to garden, having lovely flowers on and around the deck where the family enjoyed sitting, taking in views of the Uncompahgre Plateau and beautiful sunsets.
Linda worked for over 30 years for Montrose County as a data processor in the computer center—the historic former jail building near the downtown courthouse.
Linda enjoyed music and always had it playing in her home. Her very favorite performer was George Strait; in fact, she was crazy about him! She loved going to his concerts and was thrilled to get to shake his hand!
She enjoyed her ATV but her main passion was knitting and crocheting, making beautiful afghans, stuffed animals and toys for her nephews and nieces. She also enjoyed all kinds of crafts, being very talented and generous with her work.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Art; her two sons; parents, Harold and Kate Hubbard; two brothers, Leonard and Louis Hubbard; a nephew, Michael Hubbard.
She is survived by Margo Leach and her two sons, Dawson and Kayson Leach, nieces Shelly Hubbard and Kara (Rod) Teansky; nephews Stephen and Scott Hubbard; numerous great nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place. All arrangements are under the direction of Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory. No services are planned at this time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.