Linda Paul: August 18, 1952 – September 16, 2020

Linda Paul

August 18, 1952 – September 16, 2020

It is with great sadness to announce that Linda Paul of Montrose has passed away on Wednesday Sept. 16, 2020, at 3:14 p.m.

Linda is preceded in death by her son, Bud Higgins. She will be dearly missed by her best friend and loving husband of 31 years, Mike Paul.

Linda was a wonderful mother to Vicky (Brett Ubell); Charlotte (Rick Ruiz); Misty, and Monique (Vern Ricketts). Linda was also a very proud grandmother to Brandon, Jessica, Rebbecca, Alexandria, Nathan, Michala, Tavania, Brett, Zack and great-grandson Berko.

Services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday Sept. 25, at Crippin Funeral Home, 802 E. Main St.

Memorial donations may be made to Linda Paul Memorial Fund and sent to Bank of the West, 1105 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose CO 81401.

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Paul as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments