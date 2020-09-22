Linda Paul
August 18, 1952 – September 16, 2020
It is with great sadness to announce that Linda Paul of Montrose has passed away on Wednesday Sept. 16, 2020, at 3:14 p.m.
Linda is preceded in death by her son, Bud Higgins. She will be dearly missed by her best friend and loving husband of 31 years, Mike Paul.
Linda was a wonderful mother to Vicky (Brett Ubell); Charlotte (Rick Ruiz); Misty, and Monique (Vern Ricketts). Linda was also a very proud grandmother to Brandon, Jessica, Rebbecca, Alexandria, Nathan, Michala, Tavania, Brett, Zack and great-grandson Berko.
Services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday Sept. 25, at Crippin Funeral Home, 802 E. Main St.
Memorial donations may be made to Linda Paul Memorial Fund and sent to Bank of the West, 1105 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose CO 81401.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.