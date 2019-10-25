Linda “Sue” Carter, age 68, joined her husband Mick in death, just five weeks and five days later on Thursday October 17, 2019. She died unexpectedly yet, peacefully, in their home in Delta, CO in the bed that they had shared for over 40 years.
Sue, born in Rifle CO, is the oldest daughter of 8 children born to a life-long Rio Blanco county resident Charlotte Linderman Argyle and Orvile Orton (d 1959) whose family helped settle the White River Valley. Sue was the consummate caregiver and loved directing everything and everyone around her; she was lovingly called “Sergeant Sue” by her younger siblings who learned early on not to disagree. An incredibly talented woman, she spent many years crocheting and embroidering beautiful pieces of art to dress dolls, to snuggle in, or to keep your toes warm. She loved family and mothered many of the younger siblings, in addition to her own son, her stepchildren and grandchildren. She was the driver of carpools, she was the one who listened to improbable “fish stories” of how it was somebody else’s fault, she intervened with teachers and principals and wiped away tears from the broken hearts that we all endure in life. As many of you read this, you may remember the sharp pain of her fingernails as she “thumped” you on the head for talking too much or misbehaving in school. Maybe you remember her bright smile and welcome greeting upon entering one of the many restaurants that she owned and operated across the western slope. Or maybe you remember the love that you felt when you walked thru the door of her home, where the coffee was always on, the conversation flowed and the hugs were free.
Sue leaves her son Casey and Peggy Franklin of Asher, OK and stepchildren Jodi L. and Jeff Kinney of Rifle CO; Quinton and Carleen Carter of Francis, OK; Mitchell Carter of Rifle, CO; and 9 Grandchildren, 12 Great-grandchildren and siblings Kathy Cleveringa of San Diego, CA; Robert and Kay Orton of Collbran, CO; Christine and David Nutter of Littleton, CO; David Reddin of Grand Junction, CO; and Paula and Greg Maness of San Diego and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, and in-laws. She has been preceded in death by her husband of 40 years Mick Carter, both of her parents and two siblings Gary and Michael Orton. Sue is being cremated and will join her husband and other deceased family members at Highland Cemetery in Meeker, CO sometime in the spring of 2020. The family would like to thank all of you who attended her Celebration of Life and the many well-wishes via cards, messages and telephone calls. We hope that you remember her fondly as we will.
To plant a tree in memory of Linda Carter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.