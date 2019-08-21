Lloyd Hughes Crossley of Hot Springs, Arkansas, and Montrose, Colorado, passed away of an aneurism on Aug.16, 2019 in Montrose.
He was born in Parkdale, Arkansas on July 17, 1931. He grew up in Wilmot, Arkansas, where we graduated highschool. He left Arkansas A&M at Monticello to serve in the air force during the Korean War. After the war, he attended Northeast State College in Monroe, Louisiana, where he met his wife, Peggy Rawls. They married after graduating and enjoyed 62 years together. During these years, they attended the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, where they received their master’s degrees.
Later, they attended the University of Mississippi at Oxford. There they received PhDs in education. He served as principal in Wilmot, AR Elementary, Portland, AR High School, and was assistant superintendant in Lake Village, AR. He taught at the University of Arkansas at Monticello and then became the director of the Southeast Arkansas education Cooperative in Monticello. After retiring, he and Peggy made their homes in Hot Springs, Arkansas and Montrose, Colorado. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Hot Springs. He was a life member of the Masonic Lodge in Ashley County, Arkansas, as well as a member of the lodge in Montrose. He was an avid golfer with wonderful friends in both Hot Springs and Montrose.
His parents, Lester Crossley and Katie Crossley Sivils and his son Mark Crossley precede him in death. He is survived by his wife Peggy Rawls Crossley, his son Col. James William Crossley (Barbara), his daughter Pamela Jo McNeill (Dennis), daughter in Law Pat Crossley, sister Mattie Lucretia Ladd, brothers James Herbert (Lottie) Crossley and William Eugene (Rita) Crossley, and grandchildren Jackson (Kimberly) Arnold, Ellen and Brenna Crossley, and Alexa and James S. Crossley.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 at 6 p.m. at the Black Canyon Golf Course in Montrose, Colorado. There will also be a memorial on Saturday, September 14 in Hot Springs, Arkansas at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church followed by a reception in the Christian Life Center. On Sunday, Sept. 15, his ashes will be intered at the Wilmot Cemetery.
“If there ever comes a day when we can’t be together: keep me in your heart, I’ll stay there forever.” –Winnie the Pooh
