Lola B. Distel
Delta resident, Lola B. Distel passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Willow Tree Care Center in Delta, Colorado. She was 97 years old.
Visitation will be held from 5 - 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at the Taylor Funeral Service Chapel Delta, CO A funeral service will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov\. 23, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church in Delta, Colorado. With Rev. Greg Teel officiating. Interment will follow at Olathe Cemetery in Olathe, Colorado.
Lola Belle Forsythe was born Oct. 2, 1922 to Walter E. and Blanche L. (Dowd) Forsythe near Coal Creek in Montrose
County, Colorado. She spent her childhood in Peach Valley and attended schools in Delta.
On November 9, 1941 Lola married Joseph John Distel in Delta, Colorado. To this union five children were born. The couple shared 51 years of love and marriage before Joseph passed away on Aug. 26, 1993.
Lola was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Delta. She enjoyed gardening, growing flowers, riding horses, shooting,
being a rancher’s wife, but most of all she cherished time with her family.
Lola is survived by her children, Bill Distel (Dorothy) of Buena Vista, Colo., Marvin Distel (Elena) of Monroe, Utah, Bob Distel (Darlene) of Grand Junction, Colo., Miletta Knob (Ray) of Delta, Colo.; daughter
in-law, Donna Distel of Olathe, Colo. A sister Mildred Schlappe of Delta, Colo. Lola is further survived by eighteen grandchildren, thirty-eight great-grandchildren, and ten great great-grandchildren.
Lola was preceded in death by her husband Joseph and her son Walter, two brothers and one sister.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at www.taylorfuneralservice.com.
