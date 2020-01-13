Lola Short left this world way too soon.
She enjoyed her job as a school crossing guard. She loved her family and friends.
Lola is survived by her two children, Janelle Averell and Craig Averell, both of Kingman, Arizona; three handsome grandsons; three sisters, Nona Short, Dawn Short and Almeta Stone; and brothers Kelley Stone and Norman Short.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 210258 Uncompahgre Road. Montrose, Colorado.
