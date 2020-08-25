Lorraine Albinia Vigil
February 17, 1947 - August 19, 2020
Lorraine Vigil of Montrose, Colorado, entered into rest on Aug. 19, 2020 in Grand Junction, Colorado. She was born Feb. 17, 1947 in Montrose, Colorado, to John and Reyna (Pacheco) Vigil, the eldest of four children. Lorraine was raised in Montrose and as an adult moved to DeBeque, Colorado, where she raised her children before moving back to Montrose. Lorraine attended schools in Montrose and after graduation she became a nurse, then transitioned into construction until retirement.
Lorraine had four children, 15 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Lorraine had a big heart; she loved her children and all of her family. She always remembered birthdays, anniversaries of both family and friends, and although she didn’t have much, she always gave from the heart. She was an excellent cook and had a green thumb. She loved her plants, butterflies, hummingbirds and Indian décor.
Lorraine is survived by four children: Son, Dino Gallegos of Corpus Christi, Texas; daughter Amy Gallegos also of Corpus Christi, Texas; son Jesse Parrish (Angela) Gallegos of Montrose, Colorado, and daughter Esper Rodreguez-Vigil of Montrose, Colorado. Sister-in-law JoAnn Vigil (John) of Mesquite, Nevada; brother Alfred (Theresa) Vigil of Pueblo, Colorado; sister Leona (George) Gonzales of Las Vegas, Nevada, and numerous nieces and nephews, also survive Lorraine.
She is preceded in death by her parents John and Reyna Vigil; a brother John A. Vigil and uncle, Ben Gallegos.
Memorial service was held Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 at Crippin Funeral Home, located at 802 E Main Street in Montrose, Colorado.
