On Wednesday, July 31, 2019, Lynn Curtis (Grizz) Parker Jr. Beloved husband and father, passed peacefully into eternal rest.
Grizz was born to Lynn and Doris Parker on August 23, 1953 in Grand Junction, Colorado. He apprenticed as a plumber in 1971 and excelled in the vocation, eventually becoming a master tradesman. In 1984 he moved his family to Placerville, CO, where he worked for Stanfield Plumbing and Heating. He later moved to Norwood, CO, and started Grizz Plumbing.
A charming conversationalist and avid fisherman, Grizz would hold friends and strangers alike spellbound with fishing stories and tales of life adventures. One of his greatest joys was fishing with his family and friends.
Grizz was preceded in death by his father; his brother, Billy; and one granddaughter. He is survived by his mother; his wife, Vickee; brother, Ronnie; daughter and son-in-law, Tia and Josh Drown; and 6 grandchildren, Lilian, Leah, and Nathaniel Drown and Lantry, Locklyn, and Loudyn Galley.
A service in memory and celebration of Grizz’ life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Norwood Christian Church, 1115 Lincoln St., Norwood CO, 81423. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Grizz may be made to the Norwood Christian Church.
Crippin Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family. 970-249-2121.
