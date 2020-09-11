Marie Rubalcaba

Marie Rubalcaba of Grand Junction passed away on Sept. 9, 2020 at HopeWest Hospice Care Center. She was 89.

Marie was born on July 19, 1931, in Delta, Colorado, to Eutemio and Fabia Chavez. She spent her childhood in Delta, and attended school there until the 8th grade. On Dec. 26, 1949, she married Ralph Rubalcaba. Sadly, Ralph passed away on Sept. 17, 2000.

Marie was a member of the CrossPoint Assembly of God Church in Grand Junction, and previously attended the Olathe Assembly of God Church. Some of her many joys included gardening and spending time with her family.

Marie is survived by her sons, Raymond (Olivia) Rubalcaba of Tulare, California, and Daniel (Cordalee) Rubalcaba of Olathe; daughters, Angie Rubalcaba, and Julie (Richard) Martinez, both of Grand Junction; 12 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; and brothers and sisters.

A celebration of new life will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 15 at Martin Mortuary. Committal will follow the service at Olathe Cemetery in Olathe.

Memorial contributions may be made in Marie’s name to HopeWest Hospice 3090 N. 12th St., Unit B, Grand Junction, CO 81506 or www.hopewestco.org.

