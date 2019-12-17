Marilyn Kay Karins passed away November 28, 2019 at Valley manor in Montrose after an 11-month battle with heart disease.
Kay was born in Moline, Kansas to George and Dorothy Cheney Ames on October 12, 1937. She attended Moline High School where she was active in vocal music and received countless awards. After graduation kay attended the University of Kansas for one year followed by a year in Kansas City at Aviation Tech. She was then hired as a flight attendant for Continental Airlines in Denver and spent her career in that capacity.
In 1963 Kay married Jack Karins of Denver, the Continental Station Manager. They enjoyed 33 years together and spent a good deal of time traveling around the globe. They opted for an early retirement and moved to Carlsbad, California, residing there for 20 years. After Jack’s passing, Kay moved to Montrose to be near family. She was active in our community with the Ute Museum, Newcomers, Valley Symphony Chorus, the Methodist Church and especially Hope West Heirlooms.
Surviving relatives include her sister, Patricia London of Montrose; nephew, Todd Hunter (Alexis) of Corpus Christi, Texas; Brad Hunter (June) of Reno, Nevada. Stepson David Karins of Grand Junction, Colorado; stepdaughter Susan (Mark) Bechthold of Denver; grandsons Adam (Jessica) Bechthold and Jason Bechthold, all of Denver.
Cremation has taken place and a family service will be held in the spring. Memorial contributions may be made to Hope West.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.