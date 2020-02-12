Marilyn Newell Woodruff, passed away naturally Monday, Jan. 27, at Valley Manor Care Center in Montrose, Colorado.
She is survived by a sister Audrey Brown of Colorado Springs, Colorado; a sister-in-law, Doris Burgess of Onalaska, Wisconsin; four children: Kent (and Dawn) Woodruff of Twisp, Washington; Carol Woodruff (and Reggie Spiegelberg) of Denver, Colorado; David (and Kathy) Woodruff of Montrose; Dianne Woodruff of Denver, Colorado; 10 nieces and nephews, nine grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband John Woodruff of Denver; her sister Meridee Snively of Woodward, Iowa; and her parents Leslie and Minnie Newell of Woodward, Iowa.
Marilyn Aileen Newell was born on July 24, 1928, and grew up with her two sisters on the Newell family farm in Woodward, Iowa.
She graduated from Woodward High School in 1945, attended MacMurray College for Women in Jacksonville, Illinois, for two years, then headed west to the University of Colorado in Boulder where she met her future husband, John Woodruff, and completed her degree in education in May of 1949.
John and Marilyn were married in June 1949 at Arrowhead Lodge in the Poudre River Canyon and then lived in Denver: Marilyn teaching physical education at North High School and John working at Rose Memorial Hospital and later Hallack and Howard Lumber Company and Montgomery Ward.
In her younger years, Marilyn enjoyed skiing, fly fishing, bridge, tennis, gardening, playing the piano, baking, golf, hiking in the mountains and pie socials at Arrowhead Lodge. Later on she loved reading, cribbage, John Elway and the Denver Broncos, Coors beer, campfires, jigsaw puzzles, drives in the hills, and chocolate! In her final years she appreciated the excellent care she received from the loving staff at Valley Manor and the chance to be close to David and Kathy and their friends.
Her Christian faith was strong throughout her life and her spirit lives on with the many people she knew. A private celebration service will be held for Marilyn in summer 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.