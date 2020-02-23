Maryann Alexander, age 91, passed away peacefully at Delta County Memorial Hospital, in Delta, Colorado, on Thursday, Feb.13, 2020.
A funeral service for Maryann will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, February 24, 2020, at the Taylor Funeral Service Chapel in Delta with Pastor Phil Neely officiating.
Maryann was born to Hazel Marie (Huff) and Marshall Stites on Jan. 4, 1929 in Stratton, Nebraska. Maryann and her family lived in Stratton until she was six. They then moved to Delta, where Maryann lived until she was 18.
After graduating from Delta High School, Maryann eloped with her sweetheart Joseph Boyden Alexander and was married in Gallup, New Mexico April 21, 1947. They were married for 71 years until Joe’s passing in 2018.
Maryann was a homemaker and a beautician. She was an avid reader and loved to shop. She was a member of Rivers Church in Delta, Colorado.
Joe and Maryann have four children: Dr. Jeri Jo Alexander of Montgomery Alabama; Teri Lea Alexander of Montrose, Colorado; Granville Mark Alexander of Grand Junction, Colorado, and she was preceded in death by her daughter, Keli Ann Alexander. She has two grandchildren: Arienne Ann Hasto Huff and Carl Craig Hasto; four great-granddaughters: Alexa Nelle Huff, Kylie Nicole Huff, Brianna Claire Huff, and Gwyneth Lea Hasto.
Memorial contributions can be made in Maryann’s name to the River’s Church, 762 Dodge St. Delta, CO 81416.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
