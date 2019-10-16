Melva “Darlene” Driskill was born in Tribbey, Oklahoma to Arnold and Ann Coon she was the third of four siblings. They moved to Lamar, Colorado where she met the love of her life Robert Driskill. They married, had five children Rick, Teresa, Bryan, Mark, and Pamela. They were happily married for thirty years. She is survived by her five children, five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

She enjoyed many outdoor activities in her younger years. In her later years she enjoyed collecting antiques, reading, quilting, and watching old western movies. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Graveside funeral services will be held on Friday Oct. 18, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Fairmont Cemetery in Lamar, Colorado, A visitation and viewing for family and friends will be on Wednesday October 16, 2019 at Crippin Funeral Home Chapel in Montrose, Colorado from 5 to 7 p.m.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Crippin Funeral Home.

