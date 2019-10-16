Melva “Darlene” Driskill was born in Tribbey, Oklahoma to Arnold and Ann Coon she was the third of four siblings. They moved to Lamar, Colorado where she met the love of her life Robert Driskill. They married, had five children Rick, Teresa, Bryan, Mark, and Pamela. They were happily married for thirty years. She is survived by her five children, five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
She enjoyed many outdoor activities in her younger years. In her later years she enjoyed collecting antiques, reading, quilting, and watching old western movies. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Graveside funeral services will be held on Friday Oct. 18, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Fairmont Cemetery in Lamar, Colorado, A visitation and viewing for family and friends will be on Wednesday October 16, 2019 at Crippin Funeral Home Chapel in Montrose, Colorado from 5 to 7 p.m.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Crippin Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.