A memorial service for family and friends of Jean Lee Vader will be held at 2 p.m. June 26, at Gunnison Cemetery.

We invite you to join us after the service for a time of fellowship and sharing memories of Jean at Meadow Park, just past Walmart turn east (right) onto Spencer Avenue. The park is at Spencer Avenue and North Colorado Street. Light refreshments will be served.

