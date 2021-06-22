MEMORIAL: Larry Lee Flowers

Larry Lee Flowers

A memorial service for Larry Lee Flowers will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 27, at the Montrose Elks Lodge located at 801 Hillcrest Drive, Montrose, CO 81401. Dinner will be served immediately following, and all are invited.

