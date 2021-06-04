Montrose residents LeRoy and Phyllis Schuette passed away Dec. 4, 2020 and Jan. 22, 2021, respectively.

A memorial service is planned to celebrate their lives, 10 a.m., Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Crippin Funeral Home Chapel. Inurnment will follow at Grand View Cemetery.

