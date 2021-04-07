MEMORIAL: Lucy L. Kendall; July 25, 1932 - January 21, 2021

Lucy L. Kendall
July 25, 1932 — January 21, 2021
Hotchkiss resident Lucy L. Kendall passed away Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at Paonia Care Center in Paonia, Colorado. She was 88 years old.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., April 10, 2021 at Riverside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Research Foundation.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory. View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com.
