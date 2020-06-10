Memorial Notice: Jim and Joan Doyle

Jim and Joan Doyle

Glee Brad and Jodi would like for you to put on your jeans and your flip flops and join us for sandwiches, pie and beer to celebrate our mom and dad's life.

It will be held at Brad's house at 5355 Highway 348 on June 13, 2020 between 2 and 4 p.m. Please bring only your smiles and leave your tears at home.

