Miguel Inda
The family of Miguel Inda wants to let you know that his memorial service will be held Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Montrose Elks Lodge #1053, 801 Hillcrest Drive, Montrose, Colorado.
In lieu of flowers or gifts please donate to the following: Montrose Elks Lodge #1053, 801 Hillcrest Drive, Montrose CO 81401 or The Colorado Wool Growers Association, c/o Ernie Etchart, 13621 5875 Road, Montrose CO 81403.
Please RSVP to Romula Ayers at 970-249-8155 or email Nina David at ninadavid3@aol.com.
