Merlin Chester TOMAN II

M.C.Toman was born February 15, 1948, in Montrose, Colo. to Merlin Chester (Toby) Toman and Melba (Rider) Toman. He died August 26, 2019.
M.C. is survived by his wife, Etta (Schreiber) Toman of Salem. They had just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
Their children and spouses include: son, Toby Toman III and wife, Angela, Salem,Mo.; son, Gene Toman, Salem, Mo.;daughter, Melanie Smith and husband, John, Salem, Mo.; son, Jer Toman, Salem, Mo.; daughter, Carolynda Peltier and husband, Dylan, Nixa, Mo.; daughter, Kendra Toman, Jefferson City, Mo.
Eight sisters and spouses include: Paula Keltz and husband, Bud, Montrose, Colo.; Linda Hunter, Salem, Mo.; Helene Charleton and husband, Jack, Montrose, Colo.; Rhonda Schack and husband, Michael, Jefferson City, Mo.; Karene Toman, Salem, Mo.; Karla Toman, Sayre, Pa.; Sharma Bush and husband, Allen, Cortez, Colo.; Gina Boze, Rolla, Mo.
Survivors also include 11 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
M.C. was a business man in the Salem, Mo. area for over 40 years. His specialty was in floor covering. His stores included Toman’s Carpet Service, Toman’s Floor Covering and Toman’s Inside Story.
M.C. loved fishing, hunting and the mountains of Colorado, but most of all he loved his family. He was a proud, private, soft spoken man who could also be strong and vibrant. He will forever be loved and missed by his family.
A memorial service was held at the Fox Funeral Home in Licking, Mo. on Saturday, September 7 at 2 p.m.
