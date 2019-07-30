Our beloved wife, daughter and sister Minette Jean Pool of Montrose, Colorado went to be with the Lord on May 22, 2019 after a two-and-a-half-year battle with metastatic breast cancer. She was born in La Mesa, Ca to Ramsey R. Arnold and Pamela N. Arnold Johnson in 1971.
Minette grew up in Escondido, California and graduated from San Pasqual High School in 1989. After high school she attended Palomar College in San Marcos, California for two years and then The University of California San Diego where she received a Bachelor’s of Arts. She has continued her education throughout her life. She has had a number of occupations a CNA, Creative Memories Consultant, Physical Therapist Technician, Personal Trainer Instructor, Swim Exercise, Pilates Instructor and Physical Therapist Assistant. She really enjoyed helping her dear friend Sara with her professional catering business, and any other family, friends or acquaintances with their ideas or endeavors if she could. Minette’s life’s work was focused on helping people and improving their quality of life.
Minette married Timothy D. Pool in 1994 in Escondido, California. They were happily married for 25 years. Minette had a great love for ballet from the age of 4 and though out her life. As a youth she was involved in the Y-lndian Maidens and 4H. She enjoyed sewing, crafts, needle work, gardening and canning, cooking, eating her favorites and exotic foods, the outdoors, hiking, snowshoeing, cross country skiing, bicycling, walking her dog Bisley, and took joy in many other activities.
One of her greatest life’s accomplishments was her faith and trust in God and His word. She accepted Jesus into her Life at the age of 18. She loved to share her relationship with God with anyone who needed to know. She always found a deep passion to help others, anytime she came across someone in need, even at great pains and expense to herself.
Minette is survived by her husband Timothy D. Pool, father Ramsey R. Arnold, mother Pamela N. Arnold Johnson, Stepfather Edward W. Johnson, father in law Marvin M. Pool, mother in law Nancy J. Pool and many aunts, uncles, cousins, brothers in law, a sister in law, nieces and nephews.
Minette’s twin brother Hurley J. Arnold preceded her in death on September 9, 2001. Also, preceding Minette in death was her paternal grandmother Ethel Arnold and grandfather Arthur J. Arnold, maternal grandmother Augusta S. Gilbert and grandfather Everett A. Gilbert.
A Memorial Celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the Lark and Sparrow, 511 Main Street, Montrose, CO. If you are interested in attending please let us know by calling 970-985-3342.
In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations be made to a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be sent to Tim Pool, PO Box 3269, Montrose, CO 81402 or Pam Johnson, P.O. Box 2096, Montrose, CO 81402.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.