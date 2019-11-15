Monna Lou Gilbert was born on April 19, 1932 in Sharon, Oklahoma to Charley and Nina (Smith) Gilbert. She was a wonderful older sister to her brother Bobby and a loving and helpful daughter to her parents. The following was shared by cousin Paul and others; I don’t remember saying Monna Lou Gilbert, in fact seldom do I remember saying Monna Lou, it was always Dude and Monna Lou. It was true in their lives and now it is true in their deaths, as just 20 days separated their last breaths. Theirs was a remarkable love. Monna was a rare person, “Honey”, “Darling”, “Little”, and “Baby” were superlatives in nearly every conversation. Some people who use such words seem insincerely sweet, but not so with Monna Lou. The way she talked and genuinely cared about every person was nothing new for her in her senior years, that is the way she talked when she was 20, she cared about every person. Even talking about David Letterman she said; “Honey, that David Letterman is such a bad boy, but I really enjoy watching him.” The fact of it is she made the world better as she shared her kindness. In one conversation I had with her after Dude died, she talked about her family, sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, their spouses and great grandchildren, she bragged on each one. She was so very proud…
Monna loved being a wife and mother and always put her family first. She made each one of us feel like her favorite. The sweet, kind, loving way she spoke to her Dude never changed in all the years I’ve known her. After Dude passed away on Oct. 6, 2019, living alone was not very appealing when you have been with someone for almost seven decades. Hard to be in an empty house, figuring out banking and bus routes, not having someone to take care of. She waited 20 days and chose to be with her Dudie. They said she died of a broken heart not wanting to be alone anymore. It broke our hearts too, as did Dude when he passed, but there is solace at having been a witness to one of the greatest love stories ever written. As you always said Gramma Monnie, ToodleLou, I Love You.
Dude and Monna are survived by sons Dennis (Mary Jo), Darrin (Sharlene); daughter-in-law Debbi Mills Gohn (Marc); grandchildren: Dasha Fletcher (Debbie), Nicole Howell (Johnathan), Andrea Grosse (Jesse), Jeremy Mills, Natalie and Cody Mills, great-grandchildren, Draya Fletcher, McKenzie, Addison and Alexis Howell, Qwynn and Ayla Gross, Titan, Marley, Lyrik Mills, and Dude’s sister Pauline. They are preceded in death by their parents and son Danny. A beautiful, sweet celebration was held on Nov.1, 2019 with family and close friends.
