Obituary for Grandpa
Narciso Rosendo Duran, was born on December 5, 1933 to mother, Guadalupe (Mary) Duran and father, Juan (John) Antonio Duran in Chaperito, New Mexico. He passed away November 24, 2019. Narciso graduated Norwood High School in 1953, in Norwood, Colorado. Shortly after graduation he enlisted in the Marines and served in the Korean war where he received 3 medals of honor. He was married in 1958 to Carol Rivera and moved to Denver the home of his favorite football team win or lose! He was employed by Continental Airlines from 1961 where he retired from in 1995. After retirement, missing the countryside he moved to Olathe, Colorado. He worked for Allstar Transit driving the city bus in Montrose for an additional 10 years because he loved being around people. He loved wearing different hats for all occasions and looked forward to the summers where he could care for his fruit trees and garden because he loved eating his peaches and cucumbers. Narciso was a family man, he loved being with his family and grandchildren. His hobbies were gardening, watching football, camping, hunting and fishing. He is survived by wife of 61 years, Carol Duran, 3 sibling’s brothers Ernest and Robert Duran, sister Evelyn Marylou Duran; Sister Genevieve Duran Lucero deceased. Also, survived by three children; son Don Duran (wife Ranae); daughters Rose Valdez and Tina Clay. He had 9 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren who loved him dearly. He always had jokes to make them laugh or candy on hand to make them smile. He will be missed dearly by all.
Celebration of Life Service to held in Aurora, Colorado. Further details will be announced at a later date. We will lay him to rest with full Military honors at the Veterans Cemetery.
