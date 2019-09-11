Nelda Jo Wolfe (Willard), 69, passed away peacefully at her home in Montrose, Colorado, on Sept. 7, 2019.
Nelda was born Nov.11, 1949 in Duncan, Oklahoma, to Joe and Oleta Willard. She spent her childhood and graduated high school, nursing, and cosmetology school there. She was also a master tax professional at H&R Block for the past 29 years. Nelda enjoyed bowling, crafts, cooking and spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Greg Wolfe, of the family home; son Russell Wolfe of Delta, Colorado; daughter Jenifer (Manuel) Roman of Montrose, Colorado; grandchildren, Ashley Gerstner, T.J. (Savannah) Montes, Chance Wolfe, Kimberly Wolfe; great-grandchildren Jaxin, Jayden, and soon to arrive baby Montes.
Nelda was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Linda Stapp.
Nelda was a very kind, generous, and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her family was her most prized possession. She always put them first and made sure their needs were met above all. She will be greatly missed by many and always in our hearts.
A viewing for family and friends will be from 2 - 4:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 13, at the Crippin Funeral Home Chapel, 802 E. Main St., Montrose. A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, at Montrose Christian Church, 2351 Sunnyside Road, Montrose, followed by a potluck-style luncheon for all. Please bring a dish to share.
