OBITUARY: A. Swede Carlson; September 22, 1944 - July 9, 2022

A. Swede Carlson passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at his residence in Delta, Colorado. He was 77.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 15, 2022, at the Delta United Methodist Church in Delta, Colorado. Graveside service will be at Pea Green Cemetery with military tribute. A celebration of life will follow at the Delta Elks Lodge.
Swede was born on Sept. 22, 1944, in Alameda, California, to Paulynn Alice (Brown) and Montford Melvin Carlson. The family made their way to the Delta area and Swede graduated from Delta High School in 1962. Swede enlisted in the Army National Guard in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, and served our country, obtaining the rank of private.
On Jan. 25, 1967, Swede married Ann Hassell at the Delta United Methodist Church.
Swede found his way back again to home in the Delta area in 1992, coming from Homer, Alaska. His chosen career path was in fabrication and welding. When he wasn’t busy working, Swede enjoyed the outdoors. He liked to be around friends and family hunting, fishing and golfing. He was also a regular attendee and prominent member of the Delta Elks Lodge.
Swede is survived by his children: daughter Shawn Heaton; son-in-law Roger Heaton, and grandson Chandler Heaton of Montrose; and Cody Carlson and wife Debbie Martinez, of Delta; granddaughters Alicia, Jessica and husband Chris; great-grandkids Hannah, Illeana, Cali, Max, and Ashley; nephew Derek Carlson and wife Jessica; Lisa Carlson and husband Mitch; Cindy Lopez and husband Fran; sisters-in-law Patty Carlson and Sue Palmer, and brother-in-law John Hassell and wife Coeta.
Swede was a beloved father, husband, grandfather, and friend. He was kind, generous and loyal. Swede enjoyed spending time with his kids, playing golf and drinking a cold beer with his friends!
Swede is preceded in death by his grandparents, parents and his only brother.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made is Swedes name to BPOE #1235 Scholarships, 563 Main St., Delta, CO 81416; Delta High School FFA Scholarships 1400 Pioneer Road, Delta, CO 81416.
The funeral will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, July 15, at the Methodist Church, 477 Merker St., Delta. Celebration of life to follow at the Delta Elks.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
