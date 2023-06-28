OBITUARY: Ada M. Bertorello

Ada M. Bertorello, 90, died June 22, 2023, at home with her beloved husband and a special care angel at her side.
Ada was born in Craig, Colorado, to Edward Hendricks and Virginia Simpson Hendricks. At an early age her family moved to Montrose. She was working at Fox Theater where she met her future husband Harold.
After marrying she worked at Hartman Brothers and the USCS office before electing to be a full-time mother caring for their three sons Gary, Curt and Dean (deceased).
She loved growing a garden and tending her flowers. Ada was a person whose concern was always for others and for several years she provided care, food, and transportation for several elderly neighbors … sometimes answering calls at 2 a.m.
Ada is survived by her husband Harold, having celebrated their 71st anniversary last October. In addition to Gary and Curt, she leaves behind grandchildren: Beth (R.C.) Weller, Nicole (Paul) Davis, Don (Amber) Bertorello and Ryan (Candee) Bertorello, 11 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, her brother John (Janice ) Hendricks, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at Crippin Funeral Home on June 30 at 10 a.m. and will conclude there. In lieu of flowers she has requested donations be sent to HopeWest at 725 S. Fourth St., Montrose, CO 81401 or your favorite charity.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone