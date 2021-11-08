Alvin John “Al” Kuemmerlin, Jr. Also known as coach, Mr., K. passed away at his home in Olathe, CO. He was 78 years old.
Memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, November 6, 2021 at the Taylor Funeral Service Chapel with James Gall officiating.
After graduating from Denver South High School Al went on to serve his country in the U S Army. After his discharge from the army Al worked in the construction field and his friends talked him into going to college and he graduated from Metro State College with a BA in education.
Al married Ginger Grett on July 2, 1983 at Delta CO. He taught several years in the Delta County School System. After his retirement he substituted at Olathe Middle/High School and he continued being very active with kids being a 4-H leader and coach kids summer sport teams, and working with kids in wood work projects. He was a past Exalted Ruler of Delta Elks Lodge #1235 as well as a lifetime member of that lodge. He was an officer on Delta Elks Lodge first all-state ritual team.
Among survivors are his wife of 38 years: Ginger Kuemmerlin of Olathe, CO; four sons: Eric, of Longmont, CO, John of Eckert, CO Benn and wife Hyesuk of Greenwood Village, CO, and Jess and wife Megan of New Delhi, India; two sisters: Kandess Devlin of Timatha, CO and Sussie Herbert of Parker, CO; and six grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Olathe High School Sports P.O. Box 546, Olathe, CO 81425 or to Elks Lardon Hall 5100 Lincoln St. Denver, CO 80216.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
