OBITUARY: Albert Deltondo; February 5, 1935 - July 25, 2023

Albert Lee Deltondo, a kind and gentle man with an infectious smile, completed his life on earth and went to live with his Lord on July 25, 2023. He was born on February 5, 1935, in Pueblo, CO, to Domenick and Jane Deltondo (DeVincentis). He was the second born child of six. He was an active member in the Lord’s church since 1977.
He spent his early childhood years in Pueblo, Ordway and Rocky Ford, Colorado areas. In 1945 the family moved to Montrose, Colorado. He graduated from Montrose High School in 1953. He entered the Army Reserves in 1958 where he completed his basic training in Fort Ord in Monterey Bay, CA. He remained active in the National Guard for another five years, and he was discharged honorably from active service in 1963.
Al returned to Montrose to continue to work on the family farm and ranch with his father, Domenick and his brother, John. They purchased another ranch in 1963 in the Shinn Park area where Albert moved to live on the ranch. The family raised hay, corn, sugar beets, Coors Malt barley, potatoes and raised livestock. Al enjoyed ranch living and was always happy to watch the sunrise and set daily in the fields usually with an irrigation shovel in his hands and singing a song.
The family farm was dissolved in the late 1970’s and Al continued to farm until 1984. In 1980 he was honored by Adolph Coors Company with the Distinguished Grower Award for raising quality Moravian barley. In 1982, The Denver Agriculture and Livestock Club awarded Albert the Production Achievement Award as the County winner.
Albert’s passion was his love of music, both singing and playing the organ and piano. He would be known as a young man to visit a few “watering holes” in the area and break out in a song, entertaining the patrons. Albert sang and acted in several Magic Circle Theater plays in the late 70’s and early 80’s. He had various supporting roles in Oklahoma, Carousel, The Most Happy Fella, the Sound of Music, and Fiddler on the Roof. He also enjoyed composing music and lyrics.
In early 1973, Al met the love of his life, Donna Martin. They were married in Montrose on September 28, 1973, and remained spouses until his death. California and the ocean always called Albert after he spent his basic training in Monterey, and in 1984 he and Donna moved to the Bay Area. He worked for La Entrada School Lomitas School District in the Menlo Park area for 20 years.
After retirement, he and Donna moved to their second home in Valley Springs, CA and lived there until finally moving to Manteca, CA in a Del Webb community. After his diagnosis with Alzheimer’s when Donna and Kevin could no longer care for him at home, Al spent his remaining years at the Dignity Home Care Facility, in Modesto, CA.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Donna Deltondo, son, Kevin Martin, sisters and brother-in-laws: Josie and Dennis Bailey, Terri Hanna and Earl Elam, Linda George and Tim Duffy. Surviving also are three nieces: Melissa Tyson, Melanie Bushee, and Chrissy Simmons, and one nephew, Marty Deltondo.
He was proceeded in death by both his parents, a sister, Lorraine Deltondo, and brother and wife, John and Judy Deltondo.
No memorial service will be conducted at this time. Donna and Kevin have asked those who might want to contribute to a memorial fund for Al, to donate to the Community Hospice, In memory of Albert Deltondo, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA 95356.
To plant a tree in memory of Albert Deltondo; as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
