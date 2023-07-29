OBITUARY: Albert Deltondo; February 5, 1935 - July 25, 2023
Albert Lee Deltondo, a kind and gentle man with an infectious smile, completed his life on earth and went to live with his Lord on July 25, 2023. He was born on February 5, 1935, in Pueblo, CO, to Domenick and Jane Deltondo (DeVincentis). He was the second born child of six. He was an active member in the Lord’s church since 1977.

He spent his early childhood years in Pueblo, Ordway and Rocky Ford, Colorado areas. In 1945 the family moved to Montrose, Colorado. He graduated from Montrose High School in 1953. He entered the Army Reserves in 1958 where he completed his basic training in Fort Ord in Monterey Bay, CA. He remained active in the National Guard for another five years, and he was discharged honorably from active service in 1963.

