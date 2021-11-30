OBITUARY: Albert English

Albert English
Albert Gene English was born in Ridgeway, Colorado, on Sept. 14, 1940, to Jim and Philomena English. He has one younger sister, Maxine.
He graduated from Ridgeway High School in 1958, afterward attending Parks Business School. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1959 and was honorably discharged in June of 1965 as Corporal. He received the Medal of Good Conduct during his service.
After his military service, he joined the Colorado State Patrol in 1965 and moved to Cope, Colorado, where he lived and raised his three kids until he was later transferred to Akron. He was a state trooper for 27 years. After retirement, he served as chief of police for Akron for eight months and then was elected sheriff of Washington County. During his eight years as sheriff, he had many accomplishments. However, he was most proud of the construction of the new jail and justice center, built in 2001.
After retiring as sheriff, Al and his wife, Gail, started selling record management computer software for law enforcement agencies. They travelled all over the United States selling software at trade shows, as well as directly to the agencies themselves.
They were also very active with the local Elks Club, where they were privileged to attend meetings and events throughout the nation. He was an Elks member for 57 years. During this time he served as Exalted Ruler for the Akron lodge and as a state PDDGER. Al and Gail have planned, cooked, and served many meals and parties over the years on behalf of the Elks, even getting the grandkids to help serve.
Al loved fishing, playing golf, hunting, and wood work. He has built many things for his family and friends over the years, including cabinets, jewelry boxes, airplane shelves, and so much more. He also enjoyed watching sports. His favorite teams were the Broncos, Rockies, and the Nuggets. He never missed a game if he could help it. If he did, he recorded it!
Al passed away at his home on Nov. 21, 2021, with his wife by his side. Albert is survived by his wife, Gail English; and his children, Monty (Blythe) English of Montrose, Aaron (Michelle) English of Gillette, Wyoming, Charmaine English of Montrose, Randy (Vangie) Jefferson of Kimball, Nebraska, Ronda Jefferson of Akron, Rodney (Janelle) Jefferson of Akron, and Rhoda (Tim Crumley) of Akron; sister Maxine (Mel) Lieber of Gillett, Wyoming and their children Michelle (Graig) Rodgers of Gillette, WY and Ryan Lieber of Gillette, Wyoming; 19 grandchildren Zakary English, Cheyenne English, Chelle English, Misteen English, Calvin (Melissa) Barreras, Amice (Martanda) Everson, Shiloh (Sammy) Moreno, Dana Miller, Dakota (Abigail) Jefferson, Jehdidiah (Laura) Jefferson, Tasha Jefferson, Isaiah (Mandi) Patzkowski, Nicole (Steve) Marshall, Danielle (Brad) Bertoch, Dalton (Briana) Jefferson, Kasey (Tyler) Hodgson, Erica (Mike) Hall, Kaitlyn (Adam) Erker, and Elise Crumley; 35 great-grandchildren and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Philomena English.
“Right now I’m in a different place. And though we seem apart, I’m closer than I ever was; I’m there inside your heart.”
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at the Washington County Event Center. Inurnment will be held at the Akron Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.